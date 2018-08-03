NEW HAVEN — Bend Area children are invited to party on the eve of the first day of school, when the town of New Haven hosts it’s annual Back-to-School Bash.

The event will be held Aug. 14 from 6- 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station on Fifth Street. It is open to all Bend Area school age children. The first day of school for Mason County students is Aug. 15.

The main street in front of the fire station will be blocked to traffic while the children are literally dancing in the street. Music will be provided by deejays Juddy and Bernita Allen.

The town will provide the children with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, hula hoops and other summer toys to use. Attendees are also invited to bring their skateboards, scooters and skates.

Gino’s of Mason will be providing pizza for the children attending. City National Bank will give out free popcorn and snow cones.

The highlight of the evening will be the distribution of backpacks, which will be filled with school supplies. The backpacks and supplies are the result of both monetary, as well as supply donations from area businesses and individuals.

Donations are still being accepted at the New Haven Town Hall, Dollar General Store and City National Bank in New Haven. Donations can consist of money, backpacks or school supplies, such as pencils, notebooks, pens, rulers, glue sticks, crayons and other items.

For more information, contact the town hall at 304-882-3203.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out at the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven on Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station. The bash is sponsored by the town, with items being donated by various businesses and individuals. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0804.B.jpg Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out at the Back-to-School Bash in New Haven on Aug. 14, 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station. The bash is sponsored by the town, with items being donated by various businesses and individuals. Pictured is a scene from last year’s event.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.