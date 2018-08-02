Worship through song

POINT PLEASANT — A tradition started by a local gospel music enthusiast many Mason County Fairs ago will be returning to the main stage this coming Tuesday.

The Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing is set for Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Featured this year will be the mother and sons trio, “Covered By Love,” from South Webster, Ohio; Randy Shafer from Crown City, Ohio; and the quartet, “Inheritance” from Eleanor. All of the performers are returning gospel day favorites commented promoter Evelyn Roush.

“Covered By Love” is comprised of Rhonda Smith (mother) and her sons Cody (age 18) and Ethan (age 16). The group travels across the country in full-time ministry spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and song. The group’s first radio release “I’ll Lay My Crown” charted nationally at #70 in the Singing News Top 80 for the month of February 2018 and #49 in the SGN Scoops Top 100 for the month of March 2018.

Inheritance is comprised of Kevin and Amy Landers, Chris Koontz and his son, Isaac. The group has performed around the West Virginia from their local Presbyterian church in Eleanor to the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee in Cottageville. A few of the songs they perform are “This Old House,” “Rainbow of Love,” and “I’m going Home with Jesus.”

Randy Shafer is a locally known gospel musician/singer performing not only as a solo artist, but also with gospel groups throughout Ohio and West Virginia. Shafer performs with The Singing Shafers and The Raineys. Roush commented Shafer first began his gospel music pursuit performing with his mother and has now progressed into owning his own recording studio.

Roush shared she is proud to have these performers for this year’s event. She commented all of the performers are some of the best in gospel. All of them meeting her quota by being talented in their art, possessing a quality sound, and being performers who are “really singing to the Lord.”

Roush shared one of her greatest joys in life is promoting gospel music and joining people together to get blessed by gospel songs.

“It’s a joy to serve the Lord in that way,” said Roush.

She has carried on the tradition of this event since the late Rhodes asked her to take over in 1987. Roush shared Rhodes began this tradition out of his love for gospel music and his want to keep gospel music alive.

She commented her work with the Mason County Fair Board every year has always a pleasant experience and she is thankful to them.

Prior to the Harry Rhodes Gospel sing, the gospel groups of the Bo Rickard Youth in Gospel Music will be performing from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on the main stage.

To round out gospel day of the fair, at 8 p.m. the McKameys will take the main stage.

Randy Shafer https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0803-3-.jpg Randy Shafer Covered by Love https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0803-4-.jpg Covered by Love Inheritance https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0803.REALI_.jpg Inheritance

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.