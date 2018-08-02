School clothing voucher extension

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Division of Family Assistance is extending the school clothing allowance application period to Aug. 10 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

This extension is due to program expansion to include families with children enrolled in public West Virginia pre-kindergarten (pre-k) programs or West Virginia head start who have attained the age of four by July 1. The age requirement for enrollment in public West Virginia pre-k changed to July 1 as a result of the passage of Senate Bill 186.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 voucher that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. According to the DHHR website, appropriate clothing consists of pants, shirts, skirts, dresses, shoes, coats, underwear, and other basic clothing necessities. The purchases made with the vouchers are exempt from sales tax and some stores offer discounts to customers who use the vouchers in their stores.Vouchers must be used by Oct. 31.

The DHHR website stated, families with school-aged children currently receiving WV WORKS cash assistance, as well as those in foster care, automatically received school their clothing allowance vouchers for each school-age child in the home by mid-July. Also, families who received school clothing allowance vouchers in 2017 and who currently receive Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from DHHR should have received an application by mail in June 2018.

Mailing address updates can be made online at wvinroads.org or by calling DHHR’s customer services center at 1-877-716-1212 to ensure prompt delivery of vouchers.

Others may be eligible for school clothing allowance vouchers, the monthly income guidelines are as follows: one person family, $1,012; two person family, $1,372; three person family, $1,732; four person family, $2,092; five person family, $2,452; six person family, $2,812; seven person family, $3,172; eight person family, 3,532; nine person family, 3,892; 10 person family, $4,252.

To learn more about eligibility guidelines or about how to apply, individuals need to contact their local DHHR office, apply online at wvinroads.org, or call 1-877-716-1212. Also, verification of income for the month of July must be submitted with the application.

The application acceptance period extension to Aug. 10, applies to all West Virginia families.

Erin Perkins, OVP Report, contributed to this article.