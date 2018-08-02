New Haven new hires

NEW HAVEN — Several new employees were hired when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, Steve Carpenter, Roy Dale Grimm, and George Gibbs.

Zach Beegle and Collin Hill were hired by the council as full-time police officers. Michaela Davis was hired to work full-time in the town hall, while Mykel Burns will work as a part-time employee on the garbage truck. The final employee hired was Joey Smith, who will be a certified CDL driver, as well as a general laborer.

Also during the meeting, Chelsea Zuspan, CASA Volunteer Supervisor, attended to explain the program and to seek volunteers. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Zuspan works at the Western Regional CASA, which is based in Point Pleasant.

She told the council CASA is a group of trained volunteers, appointed by judges, to advocate for children who are taken from abusive homes, or taken because of the tragic loss of a parent. Volunteers are needed, and those interested can contact Zuspan at 304-857-0020, ext. 104, she said.

David Morgan also attended the meeting. He donated two wooden picnic tables and several Adirondack chairs to the town for the municipal pool. Morgan also said he would like to see more roads in the town named after veterans.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Joe Russell, Jr. to replace a front porch, Charles Willet to build a carport, and Shaina Bissell to move her trailer from town;

Approved getting a debit/credit card machine for town hall;

Agreed to pay for pool chemicals for the extended swim season (Jamie Roush provided the chemicals until fair week);

Heard a report that the mayor and recorder approached the county commission for assistance in finding grants for a garbage truck;

Approached Riverbend Apartments in an effort to have the dumpster on the property enclosed, with the owner agreeing; and,

Discussed a possible solution to a parking problem near Jacob’s Well.

The next meeting will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.