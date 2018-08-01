Hard hitting entertainment for 2018 Mason County Fair

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair never seems to disappoint its fair goers with its impressive musical line up.

Fair Entertainment Chairman Brian Billings stated, “We are very excited with the entertainment lineup we have for fair week. We have been able to continue the tradition of bringing the best in gospel, country, and some what rock/blues music to area fair goers.”

Billings said all this year’s entertainers will be gracing the fair’s main stage for the first time.

Fair entertainment is booked yearly with Melody Gallion of Gallion Productions, explained Billings. The Gallion family has been worked with the Mason County Fair organizers for over 30 years and have brought some of the biggest and best entertainers from gospel, country, and 50 and 60’s music to the fair, said Billings. He commented the process to book entertainment will begin for the 2019 fair midweek of this year’s fair.

The entertainment line-up for this year includes the The McKameys, The Soul Brothers, Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mo Pitney, and Dylan Scott.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. The McKameys, who Billings described as one of southern gospels favorite singing families, will take the main stage. The McKameys are a family group based out of Clinton, Tennessee, entering in their sixth decade of spreading God’s message of love and hope through their music. The McKameys play about 130 days a year, traveling throughout North America.

Following, on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. The Soul Brothers, who Billings described are multi-talented tribute artists bringing the sounds of the Blues Brothers, will take the main stage . Comprised of Chris and Geoff Dahl, real brothers from London, Ontario, Canada mastered their craft as blues men in the early 90’s while performing and recording with several r&b/blues/pop recording acts. It was 1994 that the real brothers first donned the stage gear made famous by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, during an impromptu Halloween performance at the Old Chicago’s blues festival. Following this performance, the brothers never looked back and began working as a much-heralded full time R&B tribute under the name of the Soul Brothers.

On Thursday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. Ashley McBryde, who Billings described as one of the hottest new female artists crossing the country today, will take the main stage. McBryde is known for her the seminal title track from her LP “The Girl Going Nowhere.” Dubbed as one of Rolling Stone’s “Artists You Need To Know”, citing she’s has the swagger of Hank Jr. and the songwriting of Miranda Lambert.

On Friday, Aug. 10 Mitchell Tenpenny will take the main stage at 9 p.m. and following his performance will be Mo Pitney.

Tenpenny, a Nashville native, is described as a super talented up and coming country artist. Tenpenny is authentic thanks in part to his fearless skill as a songwriter, With his new music being released now fair goer’s will certainly enjoy his diverse musical taste and soulful vocal delivery, Billings said.

Pitney is described as being a country artist who is bringing back the sounds of county classics with his super country voice. On Pitney’s debut on the Grand Ole Opry, he performed “Clean Up In Isle Five,” which triggered a standing ovation and moved him to tears. Fans across the county know his music and style and when he sings he brings out the lyrics as though he has lived each word, and perhaps he has, Billings added.

To round out the fair on Saturday, Aug. 11 Dylan Scott will take the main stage at 9 p.m. Billings commented Scott has been selling out venues where ever he performs and is an unbelievable entertainer. He is described as an old soul with a young spirit, a dreamer who imagined himself following his father’s path to Nashville, a man’s man with a lifelong love for hunting and country music, and a heartthrob whose wide smile and deep voiced Louisiana drawl have already turned many a woman’s head. Scott’s vocal single “Crazy Over Me” is known as being intimate, even conversational, and then soars on a rush of buoyant emotion. Billings commented requests were made during the 2017 fair to try and have Scott appear at the fair and now it has happened.

Billings stated, “Our fair entertainment committee along with the Mason County Fair Board are pleased with this 2018 fair line up and hope those in the area will come out and enjoy an evening of great music.”

Erin Perkins, OVP Reporter, contributed to this article.

Dylan Scott https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Mason-Fair-Dylan-Scott_ne2018726104826971.jpg Dylan Scott Mitchell Tenpenny https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Mason-Fair-Mitchell-Tenpenny_ne2018726104831102.jpg Mitchell Tenpenny Mo Pitney https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Mason-Fair-Mo-Pitney_ne2018726104835738.jpg Mo Pitney Ashley McBryde https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Mason-Fair-Ashley-McBryde_ne2018726104823969.jpg Ashley McBryde