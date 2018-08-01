August activities for seniors

MASON COUNTY — A Summer Bash Senior Dance and a Luau Party will highlight August activities at the senior citizen centers in Mason County.

The Summer Bash Senior Dance will be held on Aug. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant.

A Luau Party will be held at the Mason Senior Center on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. A second luau event will be held at the Point Pleasant center on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.

Two presentations will be given at the Gene Salem center during the month.

The first will be on Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m., when Hope Roush of Ohio Valley Bank presents the second part of “Safe Banking for Seniors.” The second will be Aug. 28 at 11:30 a.m., when Ann Dalton presents “What is Durable Medical Equipment.”

Other Point Pleasant activities will include visits from Tammy Raines of the RSVP Program at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, and Brooke Albright of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office on Aug. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be wellness checks by the Arbors of Pomeroy on Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Regular weekly activities include bingo on Monday and Friday, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesday, and church service on Thursday. All begin at 10 a.m.

In Mason, Dalton will present “What is Durable Medical Equipment” on Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m. Regular weekly activities include bingo on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Class on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and music and church service on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Lunch is served at each senior center on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. A meal donation is suggested, but no one is denied lunch due to inability to pay.

For more information, call the Mason County Action Group at 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

