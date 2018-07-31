Gospel night at the fair

POINT PLEASANT — Fair goers will have a chance to see others “make a joyful noise” at this annual event.

Bo Rickard’s Youth in Gospel Music (YIGM) will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 3:30-5 p.m. on the main stage at the Mason County Fair.

Denise Bonecutter shared in 2003 the Mason County Fair opened an annual door for YIGM singers by providing a time slot for them during the fair’s Gospel Day. The event was renamed in 2006 in memory of the late Rickard. Bonecutter commented he was known as an inspiration to the community. She said he loved God, his church, and gospel music.

Born July 31, 1981, Rickard was a victim of spin-a-bifida, explained Bonecutter, a rare birth defect, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

She commented the doctors were amazed he had survived at all.

“They gave him 16 years at the very most, but God gave Bo 19 years. Bo packed in a lot of living in those 19 years and he made friends wherever he went,” said Bonecutter.

She explained he was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene, served as an usher, and sang in the choir. Rickard was a resident of Point Pleasant.

“In spite of his pain and suffering, he left a legacy of joy and laughter as he continuously praised the Lord. He crossed over into heaven doing what he loved, with his hand on his new Bible, Bo passed away listening to gospel music,” said Bonecutter.

The first group of performers will gather at the main stage between the campers at 3:15 p.m., giving a welcome at 3:30 p.m. The performances are scheduled as follows: 3:35 p.m., Jackson Ave Baptist Choir; 3:45 , The Nott Girls (Joleigh 12, Jocelyn 10, Jenna 7); 3:50 p.m., Emmie Waugh; 3:55 p.m., Levi Reynolds; 4 p.m., Jonnie Don Waugh; 4:05 p.m., Kristin Durst.

The second group of performers will gather at the main stage between the campers at 4 p.m. The performances are scheduled as follows: 4:15 p.m., Fisherman’s Net Choir; 4:25 p.m., Alasaundra and Audreanna Reeds; 4:30 p.m., Riley Springston; 4:35 p.m., The Canterbury Children (Aireonna 8, Itayus 7, Natalie 6, Vanessa 5); 4:40 p.m., Behr and Berklee Bonecutter; 4:45 p.m, Point of Faith Kidz Choir.

To conclude the YIGM event, the “Bo Rickard Award” will be presented.

Following, the Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The McKameys will take the stage to round out Gospel Day. The McKameys are a family group based out of Clinton, Tennessee, entering in their sixth decade of spreading God’s message of love and hope through their music.

Erin Perkins, OVP reporter, contributed to this article.