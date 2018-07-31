Eighth annual tractor show and parade

The annual Tractor Show and Parade was recently held at the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Mason County residents as well as out of county visitors were able to enjoy viewing several sorts of antique tractors, celebrating West Virginia’s rural heritage. The day was filled with activities for all ages, making it a perfect day out for families. The farm museum was open during event as well as the Country Store and Country Kitchen.

