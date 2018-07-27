Commissioners discuss sign placement

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met, further discussing the placement of signs at J.C. Cook Park.

Stephen Littlepage, Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation president, was in attendance to speak on behalf of the Claflin Foundation and explained the two signs, one reading “J.C. Cook Park” and the other reading “The Robert and Louise Claflin Stadium” should be separated for better, more personal recognition of both the Cook family and the Claflin foundation. Littlepage commented the placement of the signs as they are now causes confusion.

Littlepage suggested moving the “J.C. Cook Park” sign closer to the entrance of the park to signify the name of park as J.C. Cook Park. He added putting an additional sign near the road would be beneficial as well to not only recognize the Cook family further, but also help out-of-town visitors when locating the park.

Commission President Tracy Doolittle explained prior to the placement of the Claflin sign, “J.C. Cook Park” was painted on the side of the Claflin stadium. However, at some point that was painted over, so after the Claflin sign was placed, a new sign, “J.C. Cook Park” was placed right beside it.

Commissioner Rick Handley commented the problem began when the original “J.C. Cook Park” was painted over on the Claflin stadium.

Littlepage explained he would like a solution to happen where both the Cook family and the Claflin Foundation benefit and both can be given their full recognition.

After discussion, the commissioners agreed the next step would be to speak with the Cook family and hear their suggestions.

In other business, Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High school student Dakota Ward was given recognition for attending the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders. Also, Sassafras Tire was given recognition for being such a promising hometown business for 18 years.

Ed Cromley, Fort Randolph volunteer, shared with the commissioners how much those who toured Fort Randolph from the American Queen enjoyed their experience. Cromley commented one tourist said it was the best venue they had visited and many of those on the tour began telling those who stayed behind on the ship to come and experience the fort.

John Gerlach, county administrator, presented the commissioners with the annual financial statement for the New Haven Horse Rink. The commissioners will be discussing the matter of the board members at a later date.

Handley suggested creating a website for Mason County, highlighting all of the important aspects of the county. The commissioners will be looking for someone to help create the website. Commissioner Sam Nibert suggested a student from Mason County Career Center.

Doolittle explained there has been a discussion of possibly adding a small splash pad at the Mason City Public Library. The commissioners will be discussing the matter further at a later date.

The commissioners approved the re-appointment of Beth Ann Lanier to the Mason County Public Service District Board of Directors.

The commissioners approved the contract and bid amount for repairs on the southside brick mortar and bell tower.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

