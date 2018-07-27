Gallia Junior Fair comes Monday

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Fair returns on Monday, July 30, with the 69th annual Opening Day. Activities continue at the fair grounds on Jackson Pike through Saturday, Aug. 4.

Opening day, which is also Gallia County Night, will feature the beginning of the animal shows, as well as the official opening ceremony and the royalty contests.

The official opening will take place at 6 p.m. at the Holzer Main Stage. Included in the opening ceremony will be the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 4464; the National Anthem by the South Gallia High School Band; invocation by Jonathan McAnulty, minister at Chapel Hill Church of Christ; introduction of dignitaries by Tim Massie; and the welcome address by President Danella Newberry.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the Little Miss and Little Mister contests and the Gallia County Fair Queen Pageant. On the pull track Monday evening will be Championship Rodeo.Earlier in the day, Monday, will be horse and swine shows, with Boy Scout and Girl Scout Awards to take place as well.

Tuesday evening on the pull track will include the four-wheel drive truck pulls. Tuesday at the fair will be Religious and Senior Citizens Night, featuring musical performances by The Jordan Family Band and Hollyn.

According to the group’s website, ” In October of 2009 Josh Jordan’s dad, Bro. Fain Jordan, passed away unexpectedly. It was shortly thereafter, while struggling with shock and a great sense of loss, the Lord allowed Josh, his wife Randa, and their three boys to hear the single “Dealing With Gold” by the Inspirations while driving down the road one evening. Through this song, the Lord brought great comfort to their family and touched their hearts deeply. It quickly became a favorite of the entire family. After purchasing the album in its entirety, the Jordan children – Hutch, Alex and Grant – quickly started singing along with each of its tracks… (The family) began by learning the boy’s favorite track, “Dealing With Gold” and from the first time they stood and sang it in church, the response was overwhelming!”

Hollyn will take the stage July 31 at 8:30 p.m. as well. According to crossrhythms.co.uk, she was born in Waverly and grew up singing in her church before she competed in American Idol’s season 12. She was eliminated from the competition but was contacted by Toby Mckeehan, known as TobyMac, who took note of her talent. Holly would sign with Gotee Records, a Christian record label. According to the website, “Hollyn’s debut single ‘Alone’ was written by Hollyn, McKeehan, producer Bryan Fowler and Toby’s son, rapper TRU…”

On Wednesday, the beef breeding show will begin the day, with the sheep showmanship and market lamb shows later in the day in the show arena. The horse costume contest and cowboy polo will take place in the horse area.

Shenandoah will take the main stage Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. According to the group’s Facebook page, “When country music lovers talk about the greatest groups in the genre, Shenandoah is always at the forefront of any discussion. Fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as ‘Two Dozen Roses,’ ‘Church on Cumberland Road’ and ‘Next to You, Next to Me’ as well as such achingly beautiful classics as ‘I Want to be Loved Like That’ and the Grammy winning ‘Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart’ duet with Alison Krauss. Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career.”

Thursday at the Gallia County Fair will include the steer show, dairy show, and the feeder calf and dairy feeder show in the show arena.

The Kiwanis Youth Program will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Holzer Main Stage. The program will include games of balloon bursting, bubble gum blowing, watermelon eating and many more. A demonstration by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit will take place following the games.

Later in the day will be Cloverbud Graduation at the Gray Pavilion and the Horse Fun Show in the Horse Arena.

Natalie Grant takes the Holzer Main Stage Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m., Her website says “seven-time Grammy nominated Natalie Grant is known for her powerful and soaring vocals, heart-gripping lyrics and passionate performances, and has remained one of the top-selling Christian & Gospel artists since her 2005 breakout RIAA Gold certified album, ‘Awaken.’ She has since gone on to have over 3 million in career sales. The Gospel Music Association has named her Female Vocalist of the Year five times and she has had multiple number 1’s on the Billboard singles and albums charts, including her most recent record titled, ‘Be One.’”

Friday will begin the annual market livestock sales with the market hog sale at 9 a.m.

Also on Friday will be the Pretty Baby Contest at 10 a.m. on the Holzer Main Stage. Holzer Health Systems will be presenting the small animal awards and the activity building awards at the Gray Pavilion.

The OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull will take place on the pulling track, while The Sheppard Brothers Bluegrass Band will perform on the Holzer Main Stage.

Out of West Virginia, Parkersburg’s The Sheppard Brothers will headline the fair Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. According to the group’s website, “The Sheppard Brothers is a bluegrass band based out of the Parkersburg, West Virginia area. Although the band has been together 36 years, it has undergone very few member changes. The three brothers, Terry, Mike, and Butch Sheppard have the rich, tight vocals associated with a family band. Their connection as a group is very evident, whether they are singing the standards or delivering tasteful renditions of acapella gospel songs. Although mostly noted as a traditional bluegrass group, the Sheppard Brothers deliver performances which all can enjoy.”

On Saturday, sales will include market lamb, market steer, market goat, and market tobacco. Ricochet will close out as the fair’s last musical entertainment, playing Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m. The band’s website says, “In 1996, the members of country super group Ricochet watched their debut single, ‘What Do I Know,’ rise to the top five, earning the band the honor of the highest charting debut single of the year. The follow up single release, ‘Daddy’s Money,’ became an immediate across the board hit, rising to #1 on the Radio & Records Country Singles Chart, the Gavin Country Singles Chart and the Billboard Country Singles Chart (where it stayed #1 for two consecutive weeks). The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies earned them the recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music, a mantle they still wear today.”

The always popular demolition derby will take place on the pulling track on Saturday evening with categories for power wheels, lawn mowers, mini cars, mild weld and smash-it.

Crowds gather for the Gallia Junior Fair's entertainment. Little Texas brings the rock and roll to the Holzer Main Stage, last year. A few children spend some time swinging by during the fair. Families fly by as they spend a Thursday fair night on rides. Hammer in hand, a young girl shows what she's made of swinging a hammer down on a high striker game.