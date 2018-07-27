Fresh, local, close to home

POINT PLEASANT — Locally grown, fresh produce does not have to be hard to find, especially when it is being sold so close to home.

Opening for its season at the beginning of June, the Mason County Farmer’s Market, located on First Street under the bridge in Point Pleasant, will be open from 8 a.m.-noon each Wednesday and Saturday until mid-to-late October.

Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the farmer’s market, cash and senior vouchers are accepted. Vendors will be set up selling various items. The local producers will be selling several sorts of vegetables such as green beans, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, corn, potatoes, and peppers to name a few. Lorrie Wright, extension agent, commented the vegetables being sold are dependent upon the growing season.

The vendors who who set up to sell, make a personal profit. Also, Wright said many of the vendors are trained to accept vouchers as the local senior center offers their residents vouchers to shop at the farmer’s market. She commented by shopping locally individuals can help support their fellow members of the community.

By having the farmer’s market available, residents are able to buy fresher produce, said Wright. She explained the produce sold is harvested right before the it is sold, making it fresher than any produce purchased in chain stores. Also, not only is the produce fresh, but it is of good quality. Wright commented she would like to see the farmer’s market grow.

She said Mason County also has a farmer’s market located in the bend area, as well as a few independent marketers with one being located on Ant Hill Road, one located in Ashton, and one located in Gallipolis Ferry.

For those interested in selling their produce or who have further questions regarding the Mason County Farmer’s Market, contact the market master Kaylee Oldaker. She can be reached at (304) 812-3633. Also, for updates, follow the Mason County Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

Mason County Farmer’s Market produce is not just fresh, but it is also of good quality. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0728.Market.jpg Mason County Farmer’s Market produce is not just fresh, but it is also of good quality. Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the farmer’s market. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0728.Market2.jpg Everyone is welcome to come and shop at the farmer’s market.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.