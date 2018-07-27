Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Shirley Billings, Ronda Blankenship, James Bunner, Mary Farley, Cody Greathouse, James Higginbotham, Andrew Layton, Kent Price, Phyllis Darlene Russell, Doug Sturgeon, and Charles Towner as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the W.Va. Department of Motor Vehicles.

The request for a Cabell County student to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for two Putnam County students to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for two out-of-state (Ohio) students, to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year. Out-of-state tuition will apply.

The resignation of Frankie Hudnall, special education teacher, Hannan Junior/Senior High, effective July 6, 2018.

The resignation of Harley Hendricks, Jr., music/band director, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, effective July 16, 2018.

The transfer of Chrystalle Doyle, TIS/County WVEIS contact, central office itinerant, to coordinator, technology instruction/information/integration, central office, job #001-113-P, effective July 26, 2018.

The transfer of Richard Johnson, TSS, central office itinerant, to coordinator, technology systems specialist, central office, job #001-119-P, effective July 26, 2018.

The transfer of Kaci Riffle, sixth grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, to title I teacher, Beale Elementary School, job #201-278-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Matthew Fields, 7-12 grade science teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-877-P, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Lauren Wamsley, second grade teacher, Ashton Elementary, job #216-222-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Lisa Riddle, social studies teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-881-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Sherry Diane McCoy Dalton, Gloria Humphreys, Tyson Layton, Jennifer Marcum, Lisa Riddle, Beth Rollins, Aaron Saunders, Cynthia Spradling, Debra Wallace, and Leann Whitt as substitute teachers, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Anita Anderson, bus operator, route #2066, to bus operator, route #141, job #014-119-C, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Larry Keyser, custodian, half Leon Elementary/ half maintenance and transportation, job #206-308-C/001-044-C, effective July 26, 2018.

The employment of Sherry Pishner, custodian, Wahama Junior/Senoir High, job 503-708-C, effective July 26, 2018.

The employment of Shawn Coleman, head varsity boys basketball, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-006-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Jennifer Starkey, athletic assistant, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-024-S, for the 2018-19 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The employment of Timothy Lee, jr. high volleyball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-156-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Larry Gray, archery coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-243-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of James Pauley, assistant varsity volleyball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-232-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Jodi Roush, assistant varsity football coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-202-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Rockford Stewart, athletic assistant, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-239-S, for the 2018-19 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The quote from Electronic Specialty Company, to migrate the existing facility card-reader access system to a new and fully supported system, at the cost of $48,289. Excess levy security/safety monies will be the funding source.

The Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station for the 2018-19 school year. Preschool Child Count will be the funding source.

The Pre-K Collaborative Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Magic Years for the 2018-19 school year. Preschool Child Count will be the funding source.

The continuation for the lease between Mason County Board of Education and Early Education Station for the 2018-19 school year. Preschool Child Count will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 101150 through 101176. Total Amount: $250,040.37.

The ratification of check #101177, to Billings, in the amount of $378.66. All yes votes from Bonecutter, Cossin, Shobe, and Tennant. Billings abstained.

The ratification of check number 101178, to Meagan Bonecutter, in the amount of $271.49. All yes votes from Billings, Cossin, Shobe, and Tennant. Bonecutter abstained.

the ratification of check number 101179, to Ashley Cossin, in the amount of $361.22. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Shobe, and Tennant. Cossin abstained.

The ratification of check number 101180, to Dale Shobe, in the amount of $374.30. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin, and Tennant. Shobe abstained.

A special personnel/regular business will be held on Aug. 8, 10 a.m. and the next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug 14, 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Mason County Board of Education Office.