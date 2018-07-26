FRN discusses inter-agency updates

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing inter-agency updates.

The organization C.A.S.A (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is actively seeking volunteers for trail blazers. Changes have recently happened to help battle the opioid epidemic. A volunteer must be 21 or older, pass background checks, and be willing to volunteer five to seven hours per week. Volunteers will go through 24 hours of training and will write court reports to the judge about their client.

West Virginia Mountain State Healthy Families along with C.A.S.A are attempting to have their home visitors endorsed in mental health studies to have them more qualified for their cases. West Virginia Mountain State Healthy Families holds the circle of parents group, which is an RSVP event, so all who wish to attend are able to do so.

The organization Contact, a rape crisis center, is attempting to become more involved with the school systems to help spread awareness and give help to those in need. Also, the organization is looking towards plans of holding an open house in September.

As of last week, the Mason County Homeless Shelter had an available female bed.

Bree Ramey, of the Mason County Baby Pantry, explained the Bellemead United Methodist Church recently donated to the Mason County Baby Pantry. Also, there has been discussion on having a mobile baby pantry to be able to reach mothers who have no way to travel.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network, discussed his experience with the synar visits he recently had with a Mason County police officer and an underage Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School student.

In other business, the event “Extravaganza” will be held at Liberty Assembly of God this weekend, Friday, July 27- Sunday, July 29. The Back 2 School Bash is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Station.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

