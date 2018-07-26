A scientifically good day

POINT PLEASANT — A local student was recently invited to attend the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders.

Dakota Ward, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) student, was nominated by her science teacher Jonathan Hersman to attend the congress in Lowell, Massachusetts, which is about an hour from Boston, Massachusetts.

According to the National Academy of Future Scientists and and Technologists guidelines, a student is nominated to become a delegate for their school to the congress by their teachers, counselors, and principals based on their dedication to the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, leadership potential, and academic excellence. Also, delegates must have a minimum 3.5 GPA (or equivalent), either current or cumulative, to attend. After attending the congress and upon verification of a student’s 3.5 or above GPA, the student will receive the Academy’s Award of Excellence. The award is earned by attending all three days of the congress, participating in activities, and exhibiting leadership in and dedication to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

“He (Hersman) nominated me because my grade in his class was over 100 percent almost constantly,” said Ward, “Science is my favorite subject next to math, and biology is particularly interesting to me. I find gene codes incredibly fascinating.”

The Mason County Commission took notice of Ward’s accomplishment and asked her to speak of her scholastic journey at their recently held meeting.

Ward explained several sorts of scientists spoke to the delegates in attendance, select speakers being Nobel Prize recipients.

“I enjoyed listening to different types of scientists talk about science, specifically bio-science. I also enjoyed the robotics engineers,” said Ward.

She explained people came from all over the world to attend the congress. She was one of six nominees from PPJ/SHS invited to attend and also the only nominee to attend.

The Mason County Commission thanked Ward for representing the county.

Ward shared she has future plans of becoming a math teacher, as well as an actor and an artist.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

