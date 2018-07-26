Addition to main street

The Hartley family has given Main Street a generous donation, a memorial plaque honoring Mason County Veterans. Workers have been diligent with the installation process, so the residents can enjoy Main Street’s newest addition which has been installed near Gunn Park.

The Hartley family has given Main Street a generous donation, a memorial plaque honoring Mason County Veterans. Workers have been diligent with the installation process, so the residents can enjoy Main Street’s newest addition which has been installed near Gunn Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0727.StandAlone.jpg The Hartley family has given Main Street a generous donation, a memorial plaque honoring Mason County Veterans. Workers have been diligent with the installation process, so the residents can enjoy Main Street’s newest addition which has been installed near Gunn Park.