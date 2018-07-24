Annual Pretty Baby Photo Contest set

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair is just a few weeks away, and plans are underway for the Mason County Right to Life’s Pretty Baby Photo Contest.

This is the 22nd year that the organization has sponsored the contest, which takes place at our booth during the fair. To enter, photos must be of babies who are between zero and 36 months of age as of Aug. 4 and must be residents of Mason County

A $5 fee is required for the contest and entry photos must be submitted by Saturday, Aug. 4. Submitted photos can be dropped off at Willa’s Bible Book Store, Pt. Pleasant. To arrange for photo pickup, call Connie Gibbs at 304-882-2741 or Vicky Nazarewycz at 304-882-3570.

Entry photos need to be 8 by 10 inches, framed or unframed. For submission, put baby’s name, parents name, address, and phone number on back of the photo. Contest photos become the property of the Mason County Right to Life organization, but will be available for pickup after noon on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The contest will be judged during the Mason County Fair, which is set for Aug. 6-11. Fair goers will vote for their favorite baby photo by making a monetary donation at the Right to Life fair booth. The photo that receives the most donations at the end of the fair will be declared winner. Aside from the contest, the Right to Life booth will also have daily gift drawings during the fair.

For more information on the Pretty Baby Photo Contest, contact Gibbs at 304-882-2741, Nazarewycz at 304-882-3570, or Wayne Sanders at 304-812-8132.