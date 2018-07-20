Getting school supplies — carnival style

POINT PLEASANT — The annual carnival providing children with not only new backpacks, but also school supplies is making its return.

The back-to-school carnival, hosted by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, is set for Friday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m., along 8th Street, which is between Viand and Main Streets. Donna Lambert, church member, commented the road will be blocked off for the event. All are welcome to attend and there are no income eligibility guidelines.

Lambert said approximately 200 children show up to the event and children in preschool (age four) through high school are provided with free school supplies. Each child who attends also receives a new backpack.

During the carnival, children go to game stations, play games, win prize coupons, and cash them in at the “school store” for their school supplies. Those supplies include crayons, markers, erasers, pencils, pens, paper, construction paper, etc.

The church provides games for the younger children (under age four) as well. Also, the children can enjoy playing in a bouncy house and can go “fishing” for their very own stuffed animal to take home with them in the “fish pond.”

All who attend the event, not just the school-aged children, will be treated to hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks.

The event began about 17 years ago and Lambert explained church members felt there was a need in the community to provide children with school supplies who were unable to purchase the supplies themselves. The event has grown since it first began, said Lambert, and the church has been blessed with the ability to provide new backpacks to every child now.

The carnival could not happen each year without all the church volunteers preparing for it, working game stations, and handing out food. The volunteers work during these events for the community because of their love for the people and their love for God, commented Lambert.

Hundreds of children are provided with new backpacks and school supplies each year during the back-to-school carnival. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.30-PPR-Carnival.jpg Hundreds of children are provided with new backpacks and school supplies each year during the back-to-school carnival.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

