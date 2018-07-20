Goff named ANR agent

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia University (WVU) Mason County Extension Service recently named a new agricultural and natural resources agent for Mason and Putnam counties.

Ben Goff, originally from Grafton (his wife a native of Ripley), shared he was wanting to get back to the area, to be near their families.

Goff was previously an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky, a researcher, a teacher, and forage legume agronomist. He taught management skills to his students, forage management and utilization was a lecture class of his. The class was a critical study of grassland plants and the biological and physical factors operative in utilization of natural and cultivated grasslands by domestic animals.

Though he enjoyed being a researcher and a teacher, Goff commented he felt as if something was missing in his career life. He explained one of his favorite teaching experiences is when students would speak to him about their personal problems regarding agriculture.

When applying for a new career, Mason and Putnam Counties were at the top of his list. He shared the areas provide a little bit of everything of which he is interested such as pastures and horticulture to name a few.

Goff will be working with agricultural producers to answer their questions and concerns, solving their problems. He shared there are no questions too small for him, he will find out the answer and will speak with anyone needing assistance.

Goff commented his first two weeks have been “by far the best two weeks on the job” he has had when starting a career. Everyday he has new questions to answer and new problems to solve.

Lorrie Wright, extension agent, shared a reception, open to the public, will be held for Goff at the extension office Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

