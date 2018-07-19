Learning about foster care

POINT PLEASANT — Several children in Mason County are in foster care and are in need of a safe and loving family to care for them.

Mission West Virginia and the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) have joined together to bring a foster care/adoption informational open house to Point Pleasant. The event is set for Thursday, July 26 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 615 Viand St. Refreshments will be provided and a short program will be held at 6 p.m. where Judge Tatterson will be speaking.

Kylee Hassan, communications outreach director for Mission West Virginia, shared Tatterson will be addressing the need of foster families within the county and what he sees and experiences within the county. Hassan will be introducing Tatterson and giving information about Mission West Virginia.

Hassan said the purpose of this event is to recruit more foster families as Mason County is in a crisis for homes.

“If more foster families were available in Mason County, fewer children would have to leave the county or change schools when they are placed in care, leading to more beneficial time spent in schools with peers and teachers who are familiar,” said Hassan.

She explained those who attend the event will be able to speak with various foster care agencies about the process as well as current foster families. Hassan commented being a foster parent is an active role in the community that empowers children and families. She explained more than 40 children in Mason County are in need of a foster home and in West Virginia there are over 6,000 children in foster care compared to the approximated 1,300 available foster families.

“These are children in your community, these are children who need at least one adult to make a positive difference in their lives. As a foster parent, you are able to provide children with stability and show positive examples of how healthy families should function. Foster families value family connections and provide a safe home to children until they can return home or, depending on the situation, be adopted,” said Hassan.

She encourages the public to come out to the event and learn more about foster care to put their fears at ease and have their questions answered.

Hassan commented Mission West Virginia is a resource for information related to fostering and adopting in West Virginia.

For more information about this event or to request a foster/adopt information packet, contact Mission West Virginia at 866.CALL.MWV or by emailing fosteradopt@missionwv.org.

