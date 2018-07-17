Shooting incident yields two arrests

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to a shooting incident which occurred on State Route 141 in Green Township just before 7 p.m. on Monday evening, resulting in the arrest of two.

According to Champlin, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call indicating that two individuals had arrived at a residence in Green Township and discharged a handgun while threatening the occupants of the residence. When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled in a vehicle. Deputies conducted an investigation at the residence which produced reportedly vital information regarding the suspects and the crime.

At approximately 8 p.m., one suspect was located and taken into custody in the Rio Grande area of Gallia County. The suspect has been identified as Christine A. Gates, 50, of Thurman. A short time later, the second suspect was located and taken into custody in the Patriot area of Gallia County. That suspect has been identified as Michael L. Bender, 41, of Thurman. Charges on both suspects are forthcoming pending consultation with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.

“It is very unfortunate that we have had to respond and conduct an investigation into a situation of this nature which is a sheer sign of ignorance and disrespect for public safety. However, I am proud of the quick response of my staff and their diligence in conducting a thorough investigation to quickly resolve this case and ensure the safety of the citizens we are sworn to serve. I would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Rio Grande Police Department for their assistance in this case. It is with these great working relationships that we are solving crimes both quickly and effectively” said Champlin.

