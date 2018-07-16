4-H in real life

POINT PLEASANT — The true tale of life in 4-H will soon be told via a local broadcasting program.

Kadann Bonecutter and Kenly Arbogast, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) students, are currently working on a commercial based on life in the Mason County 4-H program. Tentatively, the commercial will be broadcast on Point Pleasant Live, the PPJ/SHS broadcast program, in the fall during football season. It will be also be available on Point Pleasant Live’s social media outlets.

Bonecutter and Arbogast are both members of Point Pleasant Live, which began in November of 2016, the pair being the first two students to join. They explained the program began as a club, but has since grown into a class. Point Pleasant Live continues to steadily grow. Students involved in Point Pleasant Live broadcast sporting events, assemblies, and original news stories.

Bonecutter and Arbogast said they began filming for their commerical this summer when they attended Mason County 4-H Older Camp as camp is an important part of being a 4-H member. They explained they captured fellow 4-H members participating in activities at camp, such as during their classes and during their council circles. The pair explained they captured 4-H members during various classes to show the wide variety of interests 4-H covers to help encourage new members to join.

Bonecutter commented the main goal of their broadcasting project is to find and show the most intriguing elements of the 4-H program, though the commercial will also touch on the 4-H clubs and the 4-H functions.

The pair will be filming and interviewing their fellow 4-H members during the Mason County Fair as well.

Bonecutter and Arbogast have both been involved in the 4-H program for several years.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about,” said Arbogast, “because this will be my seventh year being in 4-H and I have been in it since I have been able to and it’s probably my favorite organization other than broadcasting, so it was really cool we could bring the two together.”

Bonecutter added, “I’ve been in it for seven years too and there’s so much about 4-H and I want to make as many friends as I can, so getting as many 4-Hers as I can to the group is a big deal and I’m not only pushing broadcasting, I’m pushing 4-H too.”

Bonecutter and Arbogast shared they are both pleased with the material they have gathered so far, but are expecting to capture vital clips for their commercial during the fair.

Kadann Bonecutter and Kenly Arbogast are both members of the Point Pleasant Live program at PPJ/SHS and Mason County 4-H. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0717.4H.jpg Kadann Bonecutter and Kenly Arbogast are both members of the Point Pleasant Live program at PPJ/SHS and Mason County 4-H.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.