Railroad museum begins interior improvements process

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum is moving forward with plans to make use of around $125,000 it anticipates to receive as part of the passage of the Ohio General Assembly’s capital budget bill.

The bill awarded the monetary amount to the museum and various amounts to other entities across southern Ohio in May.

According to the museum’s board of trustees Vice-President Jerry Davis, the process and organization of interior improvements is starting.

“We’re in the process of trying and, of course, we won’t know (what can be accomplished) until we get specific estimates from local contractors,” said Davis. “(President) Jim (Love) is checking with a professional firm to recondition the outside of cabooses.”

The warm season of 2017 was spent replacing the museum’s roof as well as placing authentic rail track outside the museum, complete with a caboose. So far this summer, MPW Services has assisted in washing the interior of the old freight station building to rid it of bird excrement. Davis Brothers Construction helped prepare ground for the laying of more track as the museum also plans to add a new passenger car and locomotive engine in the near future.

“Randy Breech, local engineer, he has met with us and we have done measurements,” said Davis. “He is currently working on the plans for electrical, insulation, heating and cool and for the installation of bathrooms.”

Davis noted the board was grateful for the engineer’s assistance as well as to all others who had supported the museum’s efforts. Once the plans have been finalized and approved, the museum can receive more accurate estimates of what work and cost will be needed to continue the more than 100 years-old building’s rehabilitation on Third Avenue.

“We have to put a budget together reflecting how we will spend that $125,000,” said Davis. “The lady from the state facility commission came down about a month ago and toured the station and met with us. Afterwards, (she) explained various things to how the (awarded money works). As soon as we get those plans and take them through the state, we will then be able to go to our local contractors and say here are the plans, what will everything cost.”

Workers inspect the rafters of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum during cleaning to remove bird excrement. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_34568.jpeg Workers inspect the rafters of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum during cleaning to remove bird excrement. Photo Courtesy of Jerry Davis Excavation is done outside the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum in preparation to lay more rail and for the anticipated addition of a passenger car and locomotive. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_34355.jpeg Excavation is done outside the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum in preparation to lay more rail and for the anticipated addition of a passenger car and locomotive. Photo Courtesy of Jerry Davis