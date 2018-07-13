Preparing for the fair, bleachers being renovated

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair Board recently received a grant for improvements on the fairground’s bleachers.

Shawn Paugh, president of the fair board, explained for the last few years he was noticing structural issues as well as wear and tear to the fairground’s bleachers. Prior to those years, patch work had to be done to the bleachers to suffice the duration of the fair. Paugh commented the bleachers have been in use for approximately 40 years and it was time for renovation on them.

He applied for a grant through the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation in fall of last year worth nearly $13,000. Paugh explained the bleachers are utilized heavily during the fair with seats being filled every night.

Paugh explained 48 feet will be added to each of the bleachers, which will then be tied together. He said the seating will be reminiscent of a stadium’s seating. Also, a 12 inch block will be added to the seats which, Paugh commented, should enhance the viewing of several events held during the fair. All of the sagging of the seats will be eliminated.

The renovations on the bleachers have began and Paugh said the project should take around two to three weeks to complete, the goal being completion by the start of the upcoming fair.

Claflin Foundation President Stephen Littlepage said projects such as this for the community are very important to address. Littlepage explained the Claflin Foundation helped aid in the replacement of the fairground’s stage a few years ago as well. He commented he felt comfortable giving another grant for fairground improvements to the fair board as he knew the project would be correctly handled. Littlepage explained the improvements of the bleachers will not only help increase comfort, but will also be addressing safety needs.

