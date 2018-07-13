Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Jennifer Starkey, an approved driver for the 2018-19 school year. Starkey’s driving record has been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Mason County Schools Parent, Family, Community, Engagement Policy for the 2018-19 school year.

The resignation of Samantha Faber, third grade teacher, New Haven Elementary, job #210-367-P, effective July 1, 2018.

The resignation of Ryan Adkins, LD/MI/BD teacher, Beale Elementary, job #201-276-P, effective June 30, 2018.

The resignation of Brian Scott, English/LA teacher, Hannan Junior/Senior High, job #501-611-P, effective June 22, 2018.

The employment of Gary Fields, biology/general science teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, job #503-716-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Courtney Sayre, first grade teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, job #217-460-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Kelly Hughes, substitute nurse, for the 2018-19 school year.

The following substitute teachers for the 2018-19 school year: Laura Anderson, John Arnott, Rosa Lee Beattie, Lee Bentley, Julie Bentley, Julie Bibbee, Shirley Birchfield, Laura Blain, Anna Bledsoe, Destiny Brown, Kyle Brown, Patricia Brumfield, William Buchanan, Stella Buck, Barbara Burnett, Deborah Cottrill, David Deal, Jeffrey Elliott, Sharon Fields, Judith Flemming, Jillian Flory, Stephanie Fowble, Freddie Green, Tina Green, Catherine Hamm, Richard Handley, Jessica Harbour, Cecilia Harris, Rebecca Hatfield, Jeremy Hill, Gregory Howell, Douglas Huff, Frances Hunt, John James, Joseph Johnson, Roger Keefer, Lois Kincaid, Karen King, John Lambert, Jennifer Leighton, Elizabeth Lieving, Nicole Leport, Jenna Long, Timothy Maloney, Joan Manuel, Larry Marr, Brenton Martin, Elaine Matheny, Rosalie Miller, Thomas Miller, Kendi Morris, Lois McBeath, Kelsi McCarty, Donna McCoy, Chad Nance, Kimberly Napora, Amilda Noll-Thompson, Caroline Park, Patricia Park, Priscilla Parsons, Allison Pelletier, Sherry Pullin, Tabitha Neal-Putney, Marybeth Pyles, Cindy Rawson, Diane Redman, Martha Reed, William Rice, John Robinson, Kathryn Rollins, Terry Rollins, Stephen Safford, Barbara Scarberry, Judy Smith, Amy Spires, Angela Staats, Albert Stephens, Trish Stephens, Stephen Tarbett, Nikole Taylor, Ashely Templeton, Sue Thacker, Joan Thomas, Danielle Walters, Vera Wilson, Brenda Withers, Lawrence Wright, and Hillary Wroten.

The resignation of Lauren Ott, certified school psychologist, effective July 6, 2018.

Family Medical Leave for Trinity Dean, aide, central office itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective 2018-19 school year.

The resignation of Bonnie Beckner, aide, central office itinerant, job #001-060-C, effective Aug. 1, 2018, due to retirement.

The transfer of Richard Campbell, custodian, Mason County Career Center, to custodian, central office (261 days), job #001-006-C, effective July 12, 2018.

The transfer of Chris McDade, custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, to custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-710-C, effective July 12, 2018.

The transfer of Daniel Settle, bus operator, route 2091, to route 182, job #014-111-C, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of the following substitute accountants for the 2018-19 school year: Cheryl Hart, Katie Neal, and Nancy Warner.

The employment of the following as substitute aides for the 2018-19 school year: Sara Billings, Shamarie Canterbury, Rachel Dunham, Elizabeth Elias, Patricia Gilkey, Leah Hatfield, Debra Hopson, Lea Kinnaird, Christina Lambert, Heather Lambert, Tonia Lambert, Jennifer Leighton, Ann Machir, Paula McCarty, Patricia Meadows, Leslie Plants, Kacee Rainey, Margaret Selman, Leah Starkey, Elizabeth Stewart, Tracey Tilka, Ronda Vaughan, Dianne Wallis, Susan Williamson, Tara Woodall, and Jessie Workman.

The employment of the following substitute bus operators for the 2018-19 school year: Timothy Davis, David Gardner, Marlene Reynolds, Michael Robinson, Cecil Sargent, William Saunders, Cody See, Pam Simpkins, Joe Thomas, James Walker, and Gari Worley.

The employment of the following as substitute cooks for the 2018-19 school year: Monica Baker, Stephanie Birchfield, Beth Brainaird, Jacqueline Connolly, Patricia Gilkey, Christina Lambert, Amber Lloyd, April Matherly, Vickie McComas, Patricia Meadows, Charles Oldaker, Sheila Patterson, Dana Rogers, SuAnn Watterson, and Linda Womack.

The employment of the following substitute custodians for the 2018-19 school year: Shawn Absten, Charles Blessing, Dale Dalton, David Darst, Timothy Davis, Clifford Hart, Michael Hopson, Melvin Johnson, Larry Keyser, Justin Litchfield, Amber Mayes, Richard Ohlinger, Sharon Pishner, and Timothy Tucker.

The employment of following substitute maintenance employees for the 2018-19 school year: Ernest Bryant, Elijah Carper, Larry Keyser, Joshua Nott, Ray Robinson, John Brad Settle, and Timothy Tucker.

The employment of the following substitute mechanics for the 2018-19 school year: Jeremiah Hoffman and Rusty Smith.

The employment of the following substitute secretaries for the 2018-19 school year: Monica Baker, Judy Ball, Marla Cottrill, Rachel Dunham, Carrie Hale, Debra Hilbert, Mona Legg, Debra Powell, Lana Rayburn, Cristi Rulen, Leota Sang, Debra Sayre, Leah Starkey, Nancy Warner, and Jeanette Zopp.

The resignation of Carrie Burns, summer school teacher, central office itinerant, job #001-052-S, effective June 25, 2018.

The resignation of Steve Tarbett, seventh grade girls basketball coach, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, effective June 18, 2018.

The resignation of Steve Tarbett, eighth grade girls basketball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 18, 2018.

The employment of Darrell Black, teacher, secondary summer recovery, central office itinerant, job #001-777-SUM, effective July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6- 27, 2018.

The employment of Doris Settle and John Settle, summer general maintenance, maintenance department, job #018-100-M, effective July 12 through Aug. 10, 2018.

The employment of Kevin Hughes, jr. high head baseball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-014-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Aaron Settle, athletic trainer, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-025-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Wade Stansberry, jr. high head football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #501-004-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Dante Fuscardo, assistant varsity baseball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-122-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Joe Johnson and Kim Napora, as athletic assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-161-S for the 2017-18 school year. These are unpaid positions.

The employment of Matthew Stewart, assistant varsity baseball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-217-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The purchase of a 2017 Ford Transit 350 van, to be purchased from John Sang Ford Lincoln at a cost of $24,960. Special Education will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 100838 through 101142 and 101144 through 101149 and purchase card check numbers 2353 through 2387. Total Amount: $2,372,733.16.

The ratification of check number 101143, to Tennant, in the amount of $501.40. All yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin, and Shobe. Tennant abstained.

The regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 24, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.