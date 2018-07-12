Point council gives thanks to first responders, volunteers

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, thanking those who helped during the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum.

Mayor Brian Billings stated, “We have an amazing fire department and we have amazing fire men and women around this county…on behalf of our council, these fine people here, and this administration, we are very grateful for the fire department and the men and women who served to protect us during this tragedy.”

Recognition was also given to the volunteers during the day of the fire and the following days who helped with clean up and transportation of items.

Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson explained the river museum building belongs to the city and they learned when corresponding with the insurance company, funds will be received and the company had positive news pertaining to the welfare of the building.

Also, donations for the river museum were discussed. Tatterson mentioned an account at Ohio Valley Bank in Point Pleasant, the River Museum Rebuild Fund. The account is also on Facebook at https://www.gofundme.com/river-museum-fire-recovery-fund.

Billings discussed the recent dedication ceremony held for the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail. He commented Becky Wood and Darlene Wood did a “very nice” job with the event.

Councilwoman Olivia Warner shared she recently attended “Noah’s Inaugural Walk.” Warner reported the funds raised from the benefit walk are going towards the Krodel Park Splash Pad project. The goal amount was nearly reached and Warner said a donation to achieve the goal will be given in Noah Blazer’s name.

Councilman Gabe Roush gave a reminder the next Movie at the Point will be held on Saturday, July 21. Roush asked if someone could help run the event that weekend as he and Warner will both be away. City Attorney Michael Shaw volunteered.

The issue of fireworks being let off in the city were addressed and the ordinance pertaining to fireworks will be reviewed. Also, council discussed the idea of having a celebration on the Fourth of July such as fireworks and a parade. Warner and Roush discussed the inaugural Liberty Days event which was held at Fort Randolph this year and suggested expanding upon that event for upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

Council discussed ideas for aesthetic improvements at Krodel Park such as repainting the gazebo and adding flowers to the light poles. Also, Roush explained to council he applied for a grant to go towards eight kayaks, two paddle boards, ten paddles, renovations to the kayak building, as well as kayak safety training for three volunteers at Krodel Park for next summer.

In other business, a resident addressed an issue of the state of her neighbor’s land. Other issues of land throughout the city were discussed as well.

The council discussed the replacements for positions of regatta chairman and block party chairman.

The council discussed the Mason County Board of Education trash bid results.

The council approved to re-appoint two gentlemen to serve the Point Pleasant Housing Authority for an additional five year term.

The council approved Myers Paving bid for street repaving purposes.

Shaw requested to go into executive session towards the end of the meeting and council approved. Once out of executive session, Shaw made a motion to not appeal the commissioners award regarding the Musgrave vs. City condemnation proceeding and to authorize Shaw to negotiate a resolution and council approved.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

