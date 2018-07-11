Splash Pad update, project redirection

POINT PLEASANT — Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard gave an update on the Krodel Park Splash Pad project at the recently held Point Pleasant City Council meeting.

Shepard reported the original company with which splash pad committee members had been corresponding, informed her they would be unable to complete the project this year and installation could be as late as springtime of next year. The company has been occupied with another project for some time after the funding for the splash pad was raised. The company’s prior projected time was in September, however, members of the splash pad committee were working towards a solution to have installation at a sooner date.

Shepard reached out to a different company in Akron to see if installation could happen sooner. The projected date the company gave her was around Labor Day weekend.

Fellow council members, along with Mayor Brian Billings were in agreement Labor Day weekend would be a better date of completion, then waiting on the original company for installation next year.

Shepard said the company from Akron has to manufacture the pieces of the splash pad before installation can begin.

She said the company in Akron also installs a safety surface over the splash pad’s concrete grounding. The quoted price would be an additional $10,000. Shepard said a representative of the company explained in the near future all splash pads will be required to have this safety surface feature. The safety surface would be installed 30 days after the concrete grounding is installed.

Billings asked council to approve the additional $10,000 to be used towards the splash pad project and the council approved.

Shepard explained the company in Akron will also come at the beginning of each season to open the splash pad and to check it for any problems. Also, the company will close the splash pad at the end of each season.

More on the Point Pleasant City Council meeting to come in a later edition.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

