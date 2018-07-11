New Haven council addresses ongoing issues

NEW HAVEN — The new administration for the town of New Haven held its first council meeting recently, after taking office on July 1.

Those in attendance were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, and Matt Shell. Absent was Councilman George Gibbs.

A number of ongoing issues facing the council were discussed, including a street drainage problem, heating and cooling units, an inoperable garbage truck, and the municipal swimming pool.

The street drainage problem, according to Shell, has been ongoing for the past two or three years. He said it affects three houses on Sixth Street, where residents have experienced constant wet yards, and most recently flooding basements.

It has been determined the nearby water tank is leaking under the foundation, Shell said, causing the issue. The tank is scheduled to be abandoned once the ongoing water project is completed. The least costly fix for the problem is trenching behind the houses at an estimated cost of $10,000.

The council tabled the issue and stated it will be discussed at an upcoming work session.

Members mulled the possible hiring of a part-time swimming pool manager, after it was reported the water turned green during a recent day of operation.

Mayor Kaylor said workers purchased three cases of shock to clear the water in order to have the pool ready for a rental that evening. He added the pool is not being maintained on a regular basis, money is not being turned in regularly, and a donation jar was stolen.

The mayor said the town needs to change the way it is doing things at the pool and more adult supervision is needed. As an immediate fix to one of the problems, the town water operator will check the pH level of the pool daily.

A town garbage truck is broken down for the third time in recent months, it was reported, and a truck is currently being leased from Racine, Ohio. The mayor said the council has been told the inoperable truck has main structure problems.

He noted it takes at least 180 days to get a new truck, but something will have to be done by the end of the year. Council members committed an additional $3,500 to fix the truck.

In other action, the council:

Discussed heating and cooling problems at both the town hall and wastewater plant;

Heard a complaint from Larry Fry regarding an abandoned and dilapidated house near his home;

Heard from residents Mary Mallette and Marjorie Adams about an incident on Main Street where car windows were broken out, as well as a hit-and-run accident;

Agreed to hire two full-time police officers;

Terminated an employee following an executive session;

Agreed to post advertisements for a full-time office employee, and a full-time laborer; and,

Set the annual Back to School Bash for Aug. 14, 6 p.m. at the fire station with school supply donations being accepted at town hall.

As a new tradition, student Noah Myers led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance prior to the start of the meeting. The next meeting will be held July 23, 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.