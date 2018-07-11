A royal “Tribute to the River”

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center has joined its annual Tribute to the River event with the Miss Twin Rivers Pageant.

This year’s pageant was held on the historic Sternwheeler P.A. Denny at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park on May 5. The historic vessel was graciously provided by the American Riverboat Company out of Parkersburg, under the direction of Capt. Heck Heckert and operated by son Scot Heckert and crew.

There were 16 beautiful ladies and their guests who boarded the boat and competed for the eight respective titles, from Mrs. to Little Miss. The Twin Rivers Royalty will reign over the Tribute to the River Festival and represent the event across the state over the next year in hopes of raising interest and awareness.

The 2018 Twin Rivers Royalty are as follows: Little Miss Twin Rivers Ella Grant; Young Miss Twin Rivers Mary Supple; Junior Miss Twin Rivers Skylee King; Miss Twin Rivers Pre-Teen Kaylie Joslin; Miss Twin Rivers Kauri Porter; Miss Twin River Teen Anna Litchfield; Ms. Twin Rivers Katlin Clarke; Mrs. Twin Rivers Amanda Fellure.

Tribute to the River will return Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 at Riverfront Park for a maritime celebration that is free to the public.

The festival kicks off that Friday with musical entertainment from 8-10 p.m. Then, Saturday kicks off with a variety of events, including towboat tours, Riverworks Discovery presentation, inflatables, line throw contest, kayak races, kids games, noon-2 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The festival is brought to the riverfront each year by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. All proceeds from the event go to the river museum.

Information regarding the Miss Twin River Pageant provided by Ashley Durst.

The 2018 Twin Rivers Royalty are as follows: Little Miss Twin Rivers Ella Grant; Young Miss Twin Rivera Mary Supple; Junior Miss Twin Rivers Skylee King; Miss Twin Rivers Pre-Teen Kaylie Joslin; Miss Twin Rivers Kauri Porter; Miss Twin River Teen Anna Litchfield; Ms. Twin Rivers Katlin Clarke; Mrs. Twin Rivers Amanda Fellure. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_6.11-Tribute.jpg The 2018 Twin Rivers Royalty are as follows: Little Miss Twin Rivers Ella Grant; Young Miss Twin Rivera Mary Supple; Junior Miss Twin Rivers Skylee King; Miss Twin Rivers Pre-Teen Kaylie Joslin; Miss Twin Rivers Kauri Porter; Miss Twin River Teen Anna Litchfield; Ms. Twin Rivers Katlin Clarke; Mrs. Twin Rivers Amanda Fellure. Fireworks return to Tribute to the River this September. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_9.5-PPR-Fireworks-.jpg Fireworks return to Tribute to the River this September.