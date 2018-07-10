Pitts named MCCF program manager

MASON COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) recently named a new program manager of the foundation.

“Following an extensive search for a new program and office manager, we are happy to announce that Jennifer Pitts has been hired to assume the program manager’s role,” said Christy Crowell, executive director of MCCF.

Misty Hamon, who managed the office for the MCCF for the past two years has shared she plans to start a new chapter in her life as she has accepted an accounting position in Belle.

“Misty will be greatly missed by all of us,” said William Hosaflook, MCCF board chairman.

“Jennifer has strong bookkeeping background and excellent customer relations experience. She is passionate about the Mason County community and will serve the community and Foundation well. As the Foundation grows, I know that our detail work will be in good capable hands with Jennifer. I know that all of the donors, fund holders and volunteers will continue to give Jennifer and I the dedication and support that they have generously provided over the past several years,” said Crowell.

Pitts is a native of Jackson County. She and her husband Tyler reside in Millwood. She has a strong bookkeeping background which includes billing, invoicing, and working with receivable and reconciliation accounts. Pitts has had hands on involvement with several youth activities as she has two young and active children, Owen and Bella. She resigned from River Valley Health, where she was an office manager and receptionist for almost three years to start her career with MCCF in the non-profit sector.

“I love living in a small community where I am active in both Mason and Jackson Counties, to work for the foundation gives me an opportunity to better the future of our community for the youth in Mason and Jackson County. I want my kids to grow up in a healthy and vibrant environment. I intend to serve the foundation and the wonderful residents of Mason County to the very best of my abilities. I am extremely excited to help the foundation and the community by creating the permanent funding support for our county residents. I am very appreciative of this opportunity to help make Mason County a better place to live, work and raise a family. I encourage everyone to get involved in our community” said Pitts.

The MCCF office is located in the City National Bank, 2212 Jackson Avenue, Point Pleasant.

The staff can be contacted by calling (304) 372-4500, by email at christy@MCCFinc.com, or by visiting the MCCF website at MCCFinc.org.

The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) Program Manager Jennifer Pitts pictured with Christy Crowell, executive director of MCCF. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0711.NewPM_.jpg The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) Program Manager Jennifer Pitts pictured with Christy Crowell, executive director of MCCF.