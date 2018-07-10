Local libraries “rock out”

MASON COUNTY — A library is typically known as a quiet retreat for reading and reflecting, but the libraries in New Haven and Point Pleasant were recently turned into places of head-banging rock and roll music.

“The House of Rock” was presented to children as a part of the Summer Reading Program. It not only taught participants the history of rock and roll music, and about various instruments, but also allowed them to become members of their own band.

The program was presented by Nick Blain with assistance from Michael Phelps. Blain exhibited various drums and types of guitars, all provided free of charge by Rt. 60 Music in Huntington, to familiarize children with the joys of music.

He explained the difference between beats and rhythm, playing various songs to demonstrate. Blain said while the first rock and roll tune was identified in 1949, even Ludwig van Beethoven played rock and roll beats and rhythms in the 1700’s.

Next, the children took their turns at playing the drum set and each guitar. Participants chose a guitar pick that they were able to keep as a souvenir. The libraries were filled with loud music, singing, and even a scream or two.

Following the program, pizza, drinks, and other snacks were served. Money for the refreshments came from a $250 donation to the library system from the Guiding Star Church, according to Library Director Pam Thompson.

The Summer Reading Program, as well as free lunches for children up to 18 years, are continuing at all three county libraries, including Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven. Lunches are served each weekday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and free snacks are provided from 2-3 p.m.

Little Finn Hayman takes his turn at playing the drum set at the New Haven Library Tuesday, as part of the program “The School of Rock.” The special event was presented as a part of the Summer Reading Program, and was also held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0711.Rock6_.jpg Little Finn Hayman takes his turn at playing the drum set at the New Haven Library Tuesday, as part of the program “The School of Rock.” The special event was presented as a part of the Summer Reading Program, and was also held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant. Participants in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program had the opportunity to make up their own rock band when “The School of Rock” was presented Tuesday in New Haven and Point Pleasant. Pictured in the background, raising his hands, is “The School of Rock” presenter Nick Blain. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_07110-1-.jpg Participants in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program had the opportunity to make up their own rock band when “The School of Rock” was presented Tuesday in New Haven and Point Pleasant. Pictured in the background, raising his hands, is “The School of Rock” presenter Nick Blain. Pizza, drinks, and other snacks were enjoyed by children attending “The School of Rock” program at the New Haven and Point Pleasant libraries Tuesday. Funds for the refreshments came from a $250 donation from the Guiding Star Church. The remainder of the donation money will assist with other library projects throughout the summer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_07110-2-.jpg Pizza, drinks, and other snacks were enjoyed by children attending “The School of Rock” program at the New Haven and Point Pleasant libraries Tuesday. Funds for the refreshments came from a $250 donation from the Guiding Star Church. The remainder of the donation money will assist with other library projects throughout the summer.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

