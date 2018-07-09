POINT PLEASANT — Several people stopped by Krodel Park’s gazebo on Saturday for the dedication ceremony of its new walking trail.

The official name of the walking trail is the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail in dedication of the Claflin Foundation’s support of the walking trail project. Board members of the Claflin foundation will also be supporting the upkeep and the maintenance of the walking trail.

The total cost of the project was approximated at $297,000, with the Claflin Foundation giving a total $47,000 worth of funds. All of the funds raised were of no expense to the City of Point Pleasant, Mason County, or the residents.

The Point Pleasant Wellness Committee, the walking trail committee is comprised of Bob Rulen, Diane Riddle, Kenneth Boyles, Roger McKinney, Becky Wood, Darlene Haer, and Ron Durst. All of the members stuck through the trials, errors, and success of the walking trail project which began in 2014.

The project received a lot of support from the community, the City of Point Pleasant, and the Point Pleasant City Council.

Wood shared the dedication ceremony went “beautifully” and the weather was fantastic. She was pleased with the turnout. Approximately 50-60 people attended the event with door prizes given out and refreshments provided.

She commented people were walking along trail both before and after the ribbon cutting which helped emphasize the positive impact of Krodel Park’s newest addition.

During the ceremony, Wood spoke on the walking trail project. She explained she highlighted her want for the entire county to utilize the walking trail, as well as the other amenities of Krodel Park. Wood said she wants to see annual, local marathons being held on the walking trail.

Also, Stephen Littlepage, Claflin Foundation president, and Steve Staats, of Burgess & Niple Inc. civil engineering company, both spoke at the dedication ceremony.

Mayor Brian Billings was the emcee of the event, Eli Wilson sang the National Anthem, and the Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution were flag bearers.

Wood explained the Point Pleasant Wellness Committee, the walking trail committee has future plans of installing exercise equipment along the walking trail every quarter mile and would also like to have some landscaping done along the walking trail such as putting flowers in by the trail’s sign.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

