NEW HAVEN — Cyclists are invited to gear up for the approaching Bend Area CARE Bike Ride, sponsored by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

The event is set for Saturday in New Haven, according to Jodie Roush, organizer.

The registration fee is a $20 donation to the “CARE Kids for Christmas” program, although children under the age of 16 can participate for free. The fee includes a tee-shirt, plus a cookout with free food at noon. There will also be shirts and prizes for the kids.

Registration will be held the day of the ride from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Riding will take place from 8 a.m.-noon. The ride will begin at the intersection of Midway Drive and Layne Street.

Roush said the format is an eight-mile, multi-lap loop. The current record is eight laps in four hours and participants are challenged to beat that record.

There will also be a two-mile ride at 11 a.m. and a one-mile ride at 11:30 a.m. These events are for children, or any adults wishing to take a shorter ride.

Helmets are highly recommended and must be worn by riders under 16 years. Also, riders under 16 must be accompanied by an adult if participating in the eight-mile or two-mile ride.

Bend Area CARE donates over $10,000 each year at Christmas for gifts for families in need in the Bend Area. They also donate to families in need throughout the year, as well as provide scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.

For more information on the ride contact Roush at 304-593-4446.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

