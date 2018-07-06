Mason council discusses recreation

MASON — Recreation was the main topic of discussion when the Mason Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Those in attendance were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

A corn hole tournament was set for Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. The latest tourney comes following a recent successful one in which 30 teams competed.

The tournament winners will receive a $300 cash prize. The second place team will get $200, and the third place team will receive $100. The tournament is free to enter by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200. There will be inflatables for the children, and music by K&D Karaoke.

Members set the date for the annual Harvest Fest for Oct. 13, with a budget of $5,000. It is the largest festival of the year for the town, and details will be released closer to the event.

The council directed fellow member and recreation director Kearns to get cost estimates for additional lighting at the town basketball court on Second Street. The extra lighting will allow for later play at the court.

Future plans were announced by Mayor Dennis, with members considering a splash pad and a recreation center. While the splash pad location is yet to be determined, the recreation center is planned on property recently purchased by the town on Brown Street.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase equipment for the wastewater plant that will enable Aaron Woolard, operator, to complete additional required testing;

Announced the Mason Volunteer Fire Department has pulled away from the county commission, therefore losing over $9,000 in funding;

Received permit paperwork from CSX, granting the town to go under the railroad tracks in Clifton for a water project;

Discussed ordinances that would prohibit campers as permanent residences, prohibit excessive noise, and establish rules for the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park; and,

Discussed hiring Matt Gregg as the town floodplain manager and city inspector, both on a part-time, as-needed basis.

The next meeting will be July 19 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

