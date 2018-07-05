Commissioners give thanks

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, thanking those who gave help during the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum.

All members of the commission gave thanks to the several fire departments who responded to the river museum’s call this past Sunday and to the volunteers who chipped in a helpful service whether they moved items from the building, provided refreshments, or provided shelter.

Commissioner Rick Handley stated, “As a county commission we want to thank the fire departments throughout the county and also Meigs and Gallia counties for coming to the rescue for our river museum…on behalf of the commission, we want to thank everyone who took part in helping the other night, especially the fire departments.”

Handley added all items that had been taken to the Point Pleasant Youth Center have been cleaned. Books from the museum are still drying out though. The last items from the river museum were moved out of the building on Thursday.

All members of the commission showed appreciation for the volunteers who came by the Point Pleasant Youth Center to clean river museum items on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday of this week. Handley commented several items have been saved.

In other business, Stephen Littlepage, Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation president, presented the commissioners with a letter stating his concern of the sign recently placed at J.C. Park Cook Park / The Robert and Louise Claflin Stadium. The commissioners explained the placement of the sign follows the memorandum of understanding signed on March 26, 2015.

In part two, section B, the memorandum states, “The Mason Recreation Foundation, Inc., shall name the stadium facility as located at the J.C. Cook Park ‘The Robert and Louise Claflin Stadium’ and shall provide appropriate signage to publicize and otherwise recognize the major contribution of said foundation to the baseball facility.”

John Gerlach, county administrator, reported a heat sensor went off at the Mason County Health Department.

The commissioners approved to hire Megan Hocker in the elections department as a part-time employee.

The commissioners approved their meeting dates for the months of August, September, and October.

At the last regularly schedule meeting, a resident addressed concerns for a certain organization’s rental contract. The commissioners have not received the information they requested from the organization and are planning to meet with a board member of the organization to discuss the issue further.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

