MIDDLEPORT, OHIO — Motorcycles will be lined up along the side street of Wayne’s Place for a fundraising bike show on Friday evening.

The event “Bike Night Benefit” will be held at Wayne’s Place in Middleport, Ohio, Friday, July 6 from 5- 9 p.m. The benefit is being held for Tim “Roadie” Adkins, Red Knights Motorcycle Club of West Virginia (RKMCWV) Chapter Two president, who recently suffered a massive heart attack.

Adkins has underwent procedures and is reportedly doing well. However, due to Adkins’ costs of medical bills and his extended time off work, the RKMCWV Chapter Two decided to have a benefit for their fellow member.

Wayne’s Place Manager Vicky Dent stated, “We at Wayne’s Place feel it’s very important to reach out a hand to help others. ‘Roadie’ Adkins is both a veteran and a firefighter which in our opinions makes him an American hero on so many levels. He has spent his entire adult life giving himself to help others. Now, Roadie is the one in need and we at Wayne’s Place hope with the help of others we can return the love that he has so tirelessly given for so many years.”

Those who wish to enter their motorcycle in the bike show, need only pay a five dollar entry fee. Also, those who wish to vote on the bike show, need only pay a one dollar fee.

The benefit will also have a live D.J. and a 50/50 drawing.

Launched in 2009, the RKMCWV Chapter Two is a club for members of the fire service, along with their families, who enjoy riding motorcycles. The RKMCWV Chapter Two is based out of Charleston and cover Kanawha county. According to the club’s mission statement, members promote motorcycle safety, project a positive image of motorcycling, enjoy the community of firefighters, engage exclusively in social, charitable, and educational activities directed at increasing the general understanding of, enjoyment of, competency, sportsmanship, and participation in the sport of motorcycling.

Some information for this article came from The RKMCWV Chapter Two Facebook page.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

