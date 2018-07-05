MCF season passes on sale now

POINT PLEASANT — The 57th annual Mason County Fair will get under way for six days starting Monday, Aug. 6 and run through Saturday, Aug. 11.

A fair tradition has been the sale of the first season pass which this year went to Todd Zuspan of A2Z Sanitation.

Season passes are $30 per person and can be purchased from any fair officer or board of director. Area businesses will be selling season passes as well throughout the county those businesses include: BB&T, Bob’s Market, City National Bank in Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven, WVU County Extension Office, Farmers Bank in Mason and Point Pleasant, Fruth Pharmacy, Health Aid Pharmacy, Ohio Valley Bank, Peoples Bank, Piggly Wiggly, Sassafras Tires Letart, Southern States, Thompson Hardware New Haven, Tobacco King Mason, and Yauger Farm Supply.

Season passes will be on sale from now until Aug. 5. The passes do not include the carnival and a carnival ride ticket can be purchased for $6 per day. Daily admission for ages three and up is $8 per person, per day, Monday through Saturday. Daily admission tickets do include the carnival. Discount Day is Wednesday of the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the cost is $5 per person and does include the carnival rides. Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4 before 3 p.m. Senior Citizens Day will Tuesday of the fair. Seniors over the age of 60 are admitted free.

Todd Zuspan of A2Z Sanitation purchased the first 2018 Mason County Fair season pass. Those pictured from left to right are Matt Roush, board of director, Shawn Paugh, fair president, Michael Scott, Julie Zuspan, Todd Zuspan, Brian Billings, fair first vice president, and Vicki Hunt, fair treasurer.