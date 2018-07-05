Polymer alliance zone expands

DAVISVILLE — The Polymer Alliance Zone (PAZ) of West Virginia, comprising the counties of Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Tyler, and Wood has expanded to include Cabell and Wayne counties, according to a joint announcement made by Keith Burdette, president of PAZ and David Lieving, president/CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO).

PAZ has one of the highest concentrations of high-technology, specialty, and engineering polymers production in the region.

According to Keith Burdette, “The addition of Cabell and Wayne Counties to the Polymer Alliance Zone makes strategic sense. It will broaden our ability to reach out for new investment and new jobs for our state and strengthen the resources we have to offer. If we are to be successful we must think smarter and work together for common goals.”

PAZ is focused on expanding the industrial base by adding value to polymer businesses and related service industries.

“The south western counties of Cabell and Wayne fits well into that equation,” said Burdette.

“The Huntington Area Development Council is pleased to develop a strategic partnership with the Polymer Alliance Zone to advance economic development in the communities we serve in Cabell and Wayne Counties,” said David Lieving of HADCO.

A primary goal of both organizations is a focus on polymer and related industries and the creation of quality, high paying jobs.

Lieving stated, “Shared success between the HADCO and the Polymer Alliance Zone allows the entire Ohio Valley Region to achieve its economic development vision of attracting high wage and high skill jobs to the area. This partnership is the kind of collaboration we need to connect our Ohio Valley communities around our shared goal of growing our existing manufacturing base and attracting new jobs and investment. HADCO welcomes our association with the Polymer Alliance Zone and we are looking forward to building even more innovative partnerships in the future.”

The Ohio Valley is the most cost effective region in the world to produce and manufacture plastics and polymers based upon the development of the Marcellus and Utica shale gas reserves.

Burdette explained, “An abundance of natural gas, including natural gas liquids (NGLs), low natural gas costs, and proximity to 70 percent of the polyethylene industry within a day’s drive, are a game changer for the Ohio Valley.”

The region, known as Shale Crescent USA, is primed to become the second major petrochemical hub in the continental USA, according to Burdette.

“These are exciting times and we are pleased to welcome Cabell and Wayne counties as members of the Polymer Alliance Zone of West Virginia,” said Burdette.

Those pictured from left to right are Keith Burdette, PAZ, David Lieving, HADCO, and Mike Butcher, chairman of the Board of PAZ. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_0706.PR_.jpg Those pictured from left to right are Keith Burdette, PAZ, David Lieving, HADCO, and Mike Butcher, chairman of the Board of PAZ.