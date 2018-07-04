Bend Area 4th of July

Water games were popular at the Mason park during July 4 activities. Pictured are children as they race to fill the bucket with water, using wet sponges.

Royalty is always included in Mason County parades, and the Fourth of July was no exception. Pictured is Katie Cullen as she waves to the crowd.

Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney helps a youngster “cuff the bad guy” during Fourth of July activities at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Those participating in the event were named “Junior Police Officers for the Day.”

Uncle Sam and his fellow float riders threw freeze pops to the children to keep them cool during the New Haven Fourth of July parade.

Mason County Fair Queen 2017 Jordan Muncy gives a wave to those watching the New Haven Fourth of July parade.

The water slide was a popular way to beat the extreme heat on July 4 at the Mason park.

Who needs an Independence Day float when you have a good looking tractor? Not Andrew Roush, as he drives down Fifth Street in New Haven during the parade.

Hillbillies celebrate Independence Day too, as pictured in the Mason parade.

Mason Volunteer Fire Department members manned a dunk tank at the July 4 celebration. Firefighter Steven Darst, shown atop the tank, might have had the coolest job of the day.

There were plenty of decorated golf carts in the Mason Fourth of July parade. Pictured is a section of the convoy.

Inflatables in the shade made for a somewhat cooler activity at the Mason park Wednesday.