A star spangled celebration

MASON/NEW HAVEN — Despite the heat on Wednesday local residents lined the streets of New Haven and Mason for the annual 4th of July parades in the villages before going to the park for more activities.

The day began with the parade in New Haven, including participation by county royalty, tractors and even St. Nick.

In Mason, the parade included a caravan of golf carts, Hillbillies and several other participants.

At both parades, children in their red, white, and blue collected candy, popsicles and other items thrown by parade participants.

Following the parade, many in the crowd made their way to Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, where the remainder of the activities took place.

Inflatables, including a water slide were set up in the shade, while other games and water activities took place.

The Mason Police Department had a children’s obstacle course where participants could “catch the bad guy,” and become a junior officer for the day. The Mason Fire Department manned the dunking booth throughout the day.

The day’s activities were scheduled to conclude with fireworks in the village of Middleport which are co-sponsored by the village of Mason.

Uncle Sam or Santa Claus? Apparently Santa traded in his sleigh for a beetle this summer to participate in the New Haven Fourth of July parade Wednesday. He also traveled with the Mason parade before heading back to the North Pole for cooler weather. The Bend Area celebrated Independence Day with parades, followed by activities at the Mason park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.5-Bend-Area-1.jpg Uncle Sam or Santa Claus? Apparently Santa traded in his sleigh for a beetle this summer to participate in the New Haven Fourth of July parade Wednesday. He also traveled with the Mason parade before heading back to the North Pole for cooler weather. The Bend Area celebrated Independence Day with parades, followed by activities at the Mason park. Even the littlest of fellas participated in the Fourth of July parades in the Bend Area Wednesday. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.5-Bend-Area-2.jpg Even the littlest of fellas participated in the Fourth of July parades in the Bend Area Wednesday.

