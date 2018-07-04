West Virginia Library Commission presents grant

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Library Commission recently presented $187,180 in state grants to 47 public libraries in the state.

The grants were awarded in June, based on facility, programming, and collections proposals from each library. The maximum award is $5,000 per library, 29 grants were awarded for facility maintenance, nine for collection development, nine for programming improvements, and three for other service enhancements.

The following libraries received grant funding for their individual projects: Belington Public Library, $5,000; Boone-Madison Public Library, $3,125; Brooke County Public Library, $1,000; Buffalo Creek Memorial Public Library, $5,000; Burnsville Public Library, $5,000; Capon Bridge Public Library, $2,500; Chapmanville Public Library, $5,000; Cheat Area Public Library, $5,000; Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, $4,495; Clay County Public Library, $5,000; Craft Memorial Public Library, $4,000; Craigsville Public Library, $5,000; Fayette County Public Library, $3,900; Fort Ashby Public Library, $4,460; Gallaher Village Public Library, $3,500; Gassaway Public Library, $1,000; Gilmer Public Library, $5,000; Greenbrier County Public Library, $4,340; Kingwood Public Library, $2,889; Lowe Public Library, $4,000; Lynn Murray Public Library, $4,000; Mary H. Weir Public Library, $5,000;

Mason City Public Library, $4,000; McDowell County Public Library, $5,000; Mingo County Public Library, $4,500; Monroe County Public Library, $4,501; Morgan County Public Library, $5,000; Moundsville-Marshall County Public Library, $5,000; Paw Paw Public Library, $5,000; Piedmont Public Library, $5,000; Pioneer Memorial Public Library, $500; Pocahontas County Public Library, $5,000; Putnam County Public Library, $5,000; Raleigh County Public Library, $4,500; Ritchie County Public Library, $5,000; Roane County Public Library, $5,000; Ronceverte Public Library, $1,059; Rupert Public Library, $1,200; Russell Memorial Public Library, $1,500; Southern Area Public Library, $4,250; Summers County Public Library, $5,000; Summersville Public Library, $5,000; Sutton Public Library, $2,461; Tyler County Public Library, $2,000; Upshur County Public Library, $5,000; Valley Head Public Library, $3,500; Webster Addison Public Library ,$5,000.

“These grants reflect the critical needs in West Virginia’s public libraries,” said Karen Goff, Executive Secretary of the WVLC.

“They will allow libraries to improve their facilities, as well as enhance the programs and services they provide to state residents.”

The 2018 state grants represent a $77,087 increase over the WVLC’s 2017 awards.

West Virginia Library Commission encourages lifelong learning, individual empowerment, civic engagement and an enriched quality of life by enhancing library and information services for all West Virginians.

To learn more about the WVLC, please visit www.librarycommission.wv.gov or call us at 304-558-2041.

Mason Library receives $4,000