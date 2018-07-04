For the Star Spangled Banner

The Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) held a Flag Retirement Ceremony at Fort Randolph on Flag Day. During the ceremony, the flags were retired properly wherein the flags were given dignity and respect. Each flag was retired according to the U.S. Flag Code (Section 176) guidelines.

