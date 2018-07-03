Dedication of the walking trail

POINT PLEASANT — This weekend a dedication ceremony will be held in honor of the recently upgraded Krodel Park Walking Trail.

Becky Wood, member of the Point Pleasant Walking Trail Committee, shared the event will be held at the Krodel Park Gazebo, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 7. All are welcome to attend.

A ribbon cutting will be done for the walking trail. Wood said Bob Rulen, chairmen of the Point Pleasant Walking Trail Committee, will be giving an overview of the walking trail project and Stephen Littlepage, Claflin Foundation president, will be speaking on the Claflin foundation. Mayor Brian Billings will be the emcee. The Point Pleasant Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be the flag bearers and Eli Wilson will be singing the National Anthem. Doors prizes, donated by local businesses, will be given out and refreshments will be provided.

Wood explained the walking trail will be dedicated to Robert and Louise Claflin as the foundation was a crucial part of the walking trail’s funding. Board members of the Claflin foundation will also be supporting the upkeep and the maintenance of the walking trail.

She said a goal of the walking trail project was to promote the use of the walking trail throughout the entire county. Various marathon holders will be able to host their events at the walking trail. Also, since the updated walking trail is smooth, mothers can utilize the walking trail while pushing a stroller.

Wood commented she has heard a large amount of positive feedback regarding the walking trail since its opening.

She explained the Point Pleasant Walking Trail Committee has future plans of installing exercise equipment along the walking trail every quarter mile and would also like to have some landscaping done along the walking trail.

The Point Pleasant Wellness Committee, The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, and the City of Point Pleasant are all involved with this event.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

