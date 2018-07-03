Doeffinger to perform Friday

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out will be returning this Friday with a change in the original schedule.

Paul Doeffinger will be performing in the place of Tangled Roots. Doeffinger was unable to perform in his original spot on June 22 because of inclement weather.

Doeffinger is a local performer who has a large fan base within the Ohio Valley. He is a singer-songwrier from Mason County, his performances are a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his well-known orignals. Doeffinger brings out several fans wherever he sets up with his microphone and takes out his acoustic guitar.

Following Doeffinger, on Friday, July 13, New Salvation will be bringing gospel music to the Riverfront Stage.

Matt Metheney, performing July 20, will be playing country music for the evening. From Rutland, Ohio, Metheney has been writing and playing songs for over two years with three songs currently on radio and on iTunes. His most listened to track is “Drunk on Memories” which he wrote for three friends he lost. He’s performed in Nashville, Tenn., at The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, Ohio and The Colony Club in Gallipolis, Ohio. He’s playing several fairs and venues this summer.

The Flatrock Revival, performing July 27, consists of well known local musicians Sammy Doolittle, Josh Billings, and Gary Lyons. The group performs 20th Century rock, country and rhythm and blues.

The performances for August will be Blue Moves, performing Aug. 3; Cee-Cee Miller, performing Aug. 17; The Deep Creatures, performing Aug. 24; Karen Allen, performing Aug. 31.

Mayor’s Night Out is held at the River Park Amphitheater with each show beginning at 8 p.m.

The event is a summertime set of free concerts put on by the City of Point Pleasant. The series will continue through Aug. 31, with the exception of the Friday of the Mason County Fair.

Erin Perkins, OVP Reporter, contributed to this article.

