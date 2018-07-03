Posted on by

Moments from the 2018 Sternwheel Regatta parade


The Point Pleasant River Museum was represented in the parade.

The Point Pleasant River Museum was represented in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Several participants in the parade showed patriotism by having an American flag.


Point Pleasant Fire Department represented in the parade.


A live band was performing in the parade.


Several participants in the parade showed patriotism by having an American flag.


Riverbend Twirlers in the parade.


Several participants in the parade showed patriotism by having an American flag.


Santa and his Mrs. Claus bringing a taste of Christmas early.


PPYFL Twirlers in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


2018 Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows and 2018 Regatta Teen Lexee Wray in the parade.


Patrick Morrisey was the parade grand marshal this year.


A Pretty Baby contest winner participated in the parade.


Different royalty from various festivals participated in the parade.


