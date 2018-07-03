Farewell to another year’s regatta

Though the temperatures were high for the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta, Regatta goers still came out to enjoy the pageants, contests, live entertainment, the parade, fireworks, and more. Crowds of people lined up and down Main Street to watch the 2018 Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Parade. Children at the parade raced to the side of the street for the treats tossed to them.

