An effort to help

POINT PLEASANT — Solid Rock Studios, formerly known as Main Street Photography, employees have teamed up to help with fundraising for the Point Pleasant River Museum.

Shane Leonard and Roy Mayes have opened a bank account with Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) at the Point Pleasant branch called the River Museum Rebuild Fund. They commented OVB waived the start-up fee for the account. Leonard and Mayes explained they are trying to help out the river museum after its tragic fire on Sunday as it has meant so much to Point Pleasant and those who visit the city.

The River Museum Rebuild Fund is also on Facebook at https://www.gofundme.com/river-museum-fire-recovery-fund. The goal is currently set at $50,000 based on the percentages of activity Leonard and Mayes received on material they posted on social media on Sunday.

Leonard explained he posted pictures and some videos as the fire was happening on Sunday and they went viral, so he thought it would be a good idea to capitalize on that turnout and start a donation.

Leonard and Mayes said the account went up online at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, six hours later $1,595 dollars were raised.

Even though the river museum will be receiving insurance money from the ordeal, Leonard explained the damages could very well exceed the amount the river museum receives.

Leonard explained he wants to give the community a chance to get involved and bridge the gap of what the insurance payment does not cover.

Leonard and Mayes explained they have given fliers out to businesses on Main Street, Pleasant Valley Hospital, the Point Pleasant Municipal Building, and the Point Pleasant Youth Center.

Leonard stated, “It was a sad day for our little town…there was some history lost in the museum that probably can never be recovered, but if we pull together as a community, we can turn disaster into blessing.”

Fire caused heavy damage to the Point Pleasant River Museum, but despite the damage numerous volunteers have worked to salvage items from the building. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4450_0.jpg Fire caused heavy damage to the Point Pleasant River Museum, but despite the damage numerous volunteers have worked to salvage items from the building.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

