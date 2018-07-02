Point Pleasant River Museum fire and cleanup

Photos from the Point Pleasant River Museum fire and clean-up

Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Ladder trucks from Gallipolis, Pomeroy and several other departments were on the scene to help battle the fire.

A firefighter moves one of the hoses used to fight the fire.

A firefighter at the top of a ladder truck sprays water into the museum to help put out the fire.

Firefighters carry the American Flag as they work to salvage items from inside the building.

Firefighters battled around 100 degree temperatures in addition to the heat of the flames.

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.

Debris lined the stairway inside the museum after the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters were among those working to remove items from the museum after the fire was extinguished on Sunday.

A large portion of the roof was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening.

Firefighters go through one of the rooms at the river museum following Sunday’s fire.

A volunteer carries one of the boats which was on display out of the building.

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.

Volunteers load the bell into a truck following the fire at the River Museum.

Never to young to help, this young boy assists with the removal of items following the fire.

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.

The fish continued to swim in their tank as if nothing had taken place.

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.