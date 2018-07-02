Posted on by

Point Pleasant River Museum fire and cleanup


Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Ladder trucks from Gallipolis, Pomeroy and several other departments were on the scene to help battle the fire.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A firefighter moves one of the hoses used to fight the fire.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A firefighter at the top of a ladder truck sprays water into the museum to help put out the fire.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters carry the American Flag as they work to salvage items from inside the building.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters battled around 100 degree temperatures in addition to the heat of the flames.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Debris lined the stairway inside the museum after the fire was extinguished.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters were among those working to remove items from the museum after the fire was extinguished on Sunday.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A large portion of the roof was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters go through one of the rooms at the river museum following Sunday’s fire.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A volunteer carries one of the boats which was on display out of the building.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers load the bell into a truck following the fire at the River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Never to young to help, this young boy assists with the removal of items following the fire.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

The fish continued to swim in their tank as if nothing had taken place.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Photos from the Point Pleasant River Museum fire and clean-up

Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4350_0.jpgFirefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Ladder trucks from Gallipolis, Pomeroy and several other departments were on the scene to help battle the fire.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4353_0.jpgLadder trucks from Gallipolis, Pomeroy and several other departments were on the scene to help battle the fire. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4373_0.jpgFirefighters from around the region were on the scene of the fire at the Point Pleasant River Museum on Sunday afternoon and evening. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A firefighter moves one of the hoses used to fight the fire.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4379_0.jpgA firefighter moves one of the hoses used to fight the fire. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A firefighter at the top of a ladder truck sprays water into the museum to help put out the fire.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4400_0.jpgA firefighter at the top of a ladder truck sprays water into the museum to help put out the fire. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters carry the American Flag as they work to salvage items from inside the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4407_0.jpgFirefighters carry the American Flag as they work to salvage items from inside the building. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters battled around 100 degree temperatures in addition to the heat of the flames.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4414_0.jpgFirefighters battled around 100 degree temperatures in addition to the heat of the flames. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4427_0.jpgWater and fire damage can be seen inside the museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Water and fire damage can be seen inside the museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4435_0.jpgWater and fire damage can be seen inside the museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Debris lined the stairway inside the museum after the fire was extinguished.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4438_0.jpgDebris lined the stairway inside the museum after the fire was extinguished. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters were among those working to remove items from the museum after the fire was extinguished on Sunday.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4439_0.jpgFirefighters were among those working to remove items from the museum after the fire was extinguished on Sunday. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A large portion of the roof was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4442_0.jpgA large portion of the roof was destroyed by fire on Sunday evening. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Firefighters go through one of the rooms at the river museum following Sunday’s fire.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4443_0.jpgFirefighters go through one of the rooms at the river museum following Sunday’s fire. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

A volunteer carries one of the boats which was on display out of the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4507_0.jpgA volunteer carries one of the boats which was on display out of the building. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4511_0.jpgVolunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4519_0.jpgVolunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4540_0.jpgVolunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4557_0.jpgVolunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers load the bell into a truck following the fire at the River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4567_0.jpgVolunteers load the bell into a truck following the fire at the River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Never to young to help, this young boy assists with the removal of items following the fire.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4572_0.jpgNever to young to help, this young boy assists with the removal of items following the fire. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4603_0.jpgVolunteers remove photos and other items from the damaged River Museum. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

The fish continued to swim in their tank as if nothing had taken place.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1__EEL4628_0.jpgThe fish continued to swim in their tank as if nothing had taken place. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.3-PPR-FIre-Cleanup-1.jpgVolunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building. Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.3-PPR-Fire-Cleanup-2.jpgVolunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building. Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.3-PPR-Fire-Cleanup-4.jpgVolunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building. Erin Perkins | OVP

Volunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/07/web1_7.3-PPR-Fire-Cleanup-6.jpgVolunteers worked on Monday to sort through the items removed from the building. Erin Perkins | OVP