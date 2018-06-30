County commission recognitions

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting, giving a public service recognition and discussing recently held events.

The Mason County Commission presented George VanMatre, of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD), with a certificate of recognition for his 61 years of public service to the citizens of the Mason area and Mason County.

Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley complimented Todd Bowen and his staff at New Life Clinic for the success of the inaugural Breaking Chains music festival. Bowen reported, as a rough estimate, over 5,000 people were in attendance. The quality of the crowd and entertainers were discussed. Bowen shared he and his staff are already planning another festival for next year.

Marilyn Kearns and fellow Letart Park representatives gave an update on the park. Doolittle complimented the turnout of the Traveling Korean War Memorial being at the park over Memorial Day weekend. It was reported that approximately 1,000 people came by to view the memorial, some visitors being from other counties. The total donations raised during the event were approximately $2,700 which went back to the Freedom’s Never Free organization. The park representatives are considering having a Traveling World War II Memorial next year. Also, a new storage building being installed at the park and annual fundraising events were discussed.

In other business, a resident addressed concerns for a certain organization’s rental contract. The commissioners will be breaking down the contract with the operators of the organization and figure how they came up with the rental price.

Commissioner Sam Nibert was re-appointed as chairman for the Mason County Solid Waste Authority. Diana Cromley, county clerk, commented a new member was recently appointed to the board, making the board full.

The commissioners approved to hire Luke Wilson offering assistance to Cromley during summer.

The commissioners approved to have maintenance build a shelter for the Mason Senior Citizens Home.

John Gerlach, county administrator, gave four bids to the commissioners to consider for the EMS trailer. The commissioners approved Preston Love with a bid of $1,800.

Also, Gerlach reported the MVFD is choosing to be a stand alone department. The appropriated funds for the MVFD, $9,500, is going to be divided between the five other county volunteer fire departments as approved by the commissioners.

Cromley gave a reminder about Liberty Days being held at Fort Randolph for a pre-Independence Day event. Re-enactors will be at the fort today and a reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done at 2 p.m.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

