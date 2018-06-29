Thursday and Friday at Regatta

Regatta goers gathering around Riverfront Park Stage for the 2108 Teen & Miss Sternwheel Regatta Pageants.

Food vendors are set up for hungry regatta goers.

2018 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows in her evening gown.

The 2018 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows and 2018 Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen Lexee Wray with this year’s judges.

2018 Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen Lexee Wray in her evening gown.

2017 Regatta Queen Emma Rice and 2017 Regatta Teen Ally Harper during the opening number.

The 2018 pageant contestants and 2017 royalty during the pageant opening number.

The girls had fun while performing the opening number.

All of the 2017 Sternwheel Regatta royalty on stage together.

Booths are set up along the street for some shopping.