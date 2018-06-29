Posted on by

Thursday and Friday at Regatta


Regatta goers gathering around Riverfront Park Stage for the 2108 Teen & Miss Sternwheel Regatta Pageants.

Regatta goers gathering around Riverfront Park Stage for the 2108 Teen & Miss Sternwheel Regatta Pageants.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Food vendors are set up for hungry regatta goers.


Erin Perkins | OVP

2018 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows in her evening gown.


Erin Perkins | OVP

The 2018 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Alexis Meadows and 2018 Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen Lexee Wray with this year’s judges.


Erin Perkins | OVP

2018 Sternwheel Regatta Teen Queen Lexee Wray in her evening gown.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

2017 Regatta Queen Emma Rice and 2017 Regatta Teen Ally Harper during the opening number.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

The 2018 pageant contestants and 2017 royalty during the pageant opening number.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

The girls had fun while performing the opening number.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

All of the 2017 Sternwheel Regatta royalty on stage together.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Booths are set up along the street for some shopping.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

