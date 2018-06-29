A 95 year tradition

LETART — For over 95 years, people have been gathering at Union Camp Ground in Letart for what is simply known as “Camp Meeting.”

Set in a rural area, surrounded by huge pine trees, the eight-day gathering is termed as a “spirit filled meeting where many have come to meet the Lord,” according to Pastor John Bumgarner.

Camp Meeting will be held from July 8 through 15, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be preaching and singing each night, with the exception of July 15, which will be “Gospel Singing Night” with singing only.

Pastor Bobby Patterson will start the week off, preaching on July 8 and 9, followed by Pastor Doug Hendrickson on July 10. “Youth Night” will be observed on July 11, with Isaiah Pauley speaking. Pastor Greg Collins will preach on July 12 and 13, and Rev. Charles Marker on July 14.

Special singers each night will include the West Virginia Couriers on Sunday, Grace Renewed on Monday, Covered by Love on Tuesday, Isaiah and Abby Pauley on Wednesday, Bobby Powell on Thursday, Heavens Call on Friday, and Out of the Blue on Saturday. Slated for the July 15 gospel sing are The Builders Quartet, New Salvation, Jackie Freeman, The Casey Family, Sarah Chapman, and Forever Blessed.

As a special feature this year, on July 14 there will be a renewal of wedding vows for any couples wishing to participate.

The Union Camp Ground amphitheater is under roof and seats approximately 500. People attending the Camp Meeting are also invited to bring chairs or blankets if they want to sit on the outskirts of the building.

Donations toward Camp Meeting are always accepted. They can be sent to Carla Irwin, treasurer, 102 Lewis Lane, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

